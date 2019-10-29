Going green again: Colorado’s license plates could soon revert back to their old color scheme

A vintage Ford, sporting the classic green mountain license plate design, being prepped for an auto show in the garage at O'Meara Ford in Northglenn on Aug. 7 2019. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)



Try not to drive yourself crazy: Colorado could revert back to its old license plate color scheme as soon as 2021.

A draft bill that advanced Monday at the state Capitol would return the state’s stock plates to the dark green mountains with a white sky motif that defined Colorado for three decades until the current design took hold in 2000.

State Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, is championing the legislation to abandon the current look — white mountains with dark green letters and sky. His bill won approval in an interim committee on transportation issues. It must clear one more hurdle before introduction in the legislature next year.

“It’s not just about the look of the plates,” Priola said. “That’s tertiary.”

Priola said studies indicated 4% of vehicles are not properly registered and licensed, which can create emissions issues. The hope is that the new license plates will change that by forcing motorists to switch over when they get a new vehicle.



