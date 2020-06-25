Gov. Jared Polis to examine options for state intervention into Elijah McClain investigation

Elijah McClain

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said his office will examine what the state can do regarding the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old killed by Aurora police last year in a case that has drawn national attention amid the movement to hold law enforcement responsible for their treatment of people of color.

“Public confidence in our law enforcement process is incredibly important now more than ever,” Polis said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “A fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigation officer-involved killings is critical.”

The governor said in a second tweet that he is “hearing from many Coloradans who have expressed concerns the investigation of Elijah McClain’s death. As a result, I have instructed my legal council (sic) to examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps.”

But despite the governor’s interest in the case, a former prosecutor said Colorado law does not allow state involvement in local cases.

“The precedent on this is very clear, going back to Gov. Bill Owens’ effort to interfere with and control the JonBenét Ramsey case,” said Stan Garnett, Boulder County’s former district attorney. “The state has no role in these cases.”

