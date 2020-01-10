Gov. Jared Polis wants to go even bigger in 2020. Here’s his State of the State address

Gov. Jared Polis celebrated his first-year wins during his second State of the State address Thursday, imploring the General Assembly to go even further by expanding preschool education and reducing Colorado’s prison population.

He also urged lawmakers to cut prescription drug costs and create a government-managed public option health care system.

The Democratic chief executive’s robust agenda will cost big money to implement, and lawmakers rejected significant elements a year ago. Once again, the legislature expressed immediate caution about whether it’s achievable in this year’s lawmaking term.

“The governor’s completely within his right to make any request he wants,” said state Sen. Dominick Moreno, a Commerce City Democrat who, as a member of the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, helps write the state budget. “The legislature’s not obligated to give it to him.”

“It’s hard to understand how all of the things the governor talked about get paid for,” said Senate Republican leader Chris Holbert, of Parker.

The 57-minute speech began moments after protesters in the state House chamber — which was packed with elected officials and dignitaries — disrupted the decorum, shouting and waving signs demanding the governor and lawmakers ban hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking.

