Gov. Polis extends COVID-19 relief orders, granting Colorado residents some flexibility in paying rent

Gov. Jared Polis extended COVID-19 pandemic relief orders for another month Sunday to ease pressure on residents struggling to pay rent and utilities bills and receive unemployment insurance payments.

Polis also granted county commissioners greater authority to impose restrictions on open fires.

The executive order on unemployment insurance claims for Colorado residents was aimed at speeding up claim processing for another month.

Public utility customers are to be allowed flexibility in making payments amid economic disruption due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

And Polis extended and amended his order that state agencies must help prevent evictions of tenants economically hurt during the pandemic.

