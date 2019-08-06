Gov. Polis is looking to take innovative Summit County health insurance alliance model statewide

Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a news conference in the Colorado Capitol. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)



Fresh off winning federal approval for one major health insurance program and still at work building another, Colorado officials are already moving on to their next big health policy idea: A statewide alliance of employers, modeled after one in Summit County, that would give organizations better leverage to negotiate health care prices for their employee plans.

Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway last month met with leaders from the Colorado Association of School Executives to talk about the idea, and Gov. Jared Polis touted the plan at a news conference last week.

“We’re also looking at a statewide model that essentially empowers the customers to have better negotiating leverage with the providers to negotiate better rates,” Polis said.

“We are working hard with Commissioner Conway and others to expand that statewide.”

The alliance would take its inspiration from the Peak Health Alliance in Summit County, which succeeded in getting its local hospital to lower its prices by 20%. But state officials have not yet approved the insurance rates that sprung from that deal, meaning it’s still unclear exactly how much money the alliance model will save people.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

