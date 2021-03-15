Gregg Smith ends his bid to unseat Republican Lauren Boebert

Gregg Smith

Provided photo

Democrat Gregg Smith is ending his short-lived campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Monday, saying he’s now confident there are other progressive candidates who can win in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District next year.

“I’m satisfied that Lauren Boebert will not be a congresswoman in January 2023,” Smith told The Colorado Sun in an interview over the weekend.

Smith, who lives west of Pueblo, in the town of Westcliffe, announced his candidacy about six weeks ago and faced sharp criticism from some Colorado Democrats. He only permanently moved to the state about a year ago and didn’t register as a Democrat until just before announcing his candidacy. Smith also formerly had close ties with Erik Prince, the controversial former head of the private security firm Blackwater, with whom he ran a global logistics business.

