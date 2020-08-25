Grizzly Creek Fire Update: Fire at 32,060 acres and 44% containment, last day of incident management team’s 14-day tour

CDOT reopened the I-70 corridor for through traffic from Gypsum to Glenwood Springs Monday, urging drivers to use extreme caution as fire crews are still using the road to access the fire, which was reported at 32,060 acres and 44% containment as of Tuesday morning, according to incident command.

The interstate is open to through traffic only, and there will likely be periodic closures due to mudslides and other events. No stopping is allowed, and rest areas are closed. Reduced speed limits are also in place.

A flare-up at mile marker 126.5 occurred yesterday evening, temporarily closed the highway, while helicopter’s utilized buckets to drop water.

There will very likely be increased fire activity today, as interior fuels flare up as a result of low fuels moisture, higher temperatures, and expected outflow winds. Additional cloud cover is expected today and there is an increased chance for thunderstorms and lightning this afternoon and tonight. Motorists through Glenwood Canyon may see smoke and flames within the perimeter and should not call 911.

Great Basin’s Team 1 finishes tour

This is the last day for Great Basin’s Team 1, Type 1 Incident Management Team, who will end their 14-day tour tonight. The Alaska Type 1 IMT will spend today shadowing the GB T1 and will be assuming command of the incident.

Evacuations: Please go to Garfield County website at http://www.Garfield-county.com and Eagle County at http://www.ecemergency.org.