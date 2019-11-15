Having trouble accessing VailDaily.com? Here are a few workarounds

We’ve been hearing from lots of readers who tell us that when they try to access VailDaily.com, they are receiving this message instead: DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN.

We have identified the issue; the problem is that it’s mostly out of our hands.

CenturyLink has been experiencing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on their Domain Name System (DNS) servers. DDoS attacks happen when a targeted system’s bandwidth is flooded in a malicious fashion by an outside group.

These attacks have come at some very inopportune times — like election night or during a breaking news event — when readers are clamoring for information. Trust us, we’re frustrated, too.

So, if you are a CenturyLink customer in Eagle County, this is why you are experiencing this issue. All we can offer at this point are workarounds, and there are two:

1) If you are using a mobile device, turn off your Wi-Fi and use cellular data to access our site.

2) Change the DNS server on your computer. Changing your DNS will not only help you access our site; it is arguably a safer way to browse the internet. Read more at https://1.1.1.1/dns/. You can also use Google’s Public DNS Service. Those instructions are available at: https://developers.google.com/speed/public-dns.

We appreciate your support and patience throughout all this.