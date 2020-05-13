Here are the Colorado campgrounds reopening this month
Sylvan Lake campground opens with locals-only access
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will begin working to reopen campgrounds at state parks this week phasing in available sites by park in coordination with counties.
Polis is asking that campers be very mindful that camping today may look very different from what people might be used to.
Coloradans looking to camp must make a reservation at cpwshop.com.
Here is a list of campgrounds with their respective reopening dates:
Tuesday, May 12
- Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Fremont County campgrounds only)
- Chatfield State Park
- Cherry Creek State Park
- Eleven Mile State Park
- Elkhead Reservoir State Park
- Highline State Park
- Jackson Lake State Park
- James M. Robb CO River State Park Island Acres
- James M. Robb CO River State Park Fruita
- Mancos State Park
- Mueller State Park
- North Sterling State Park
- Rifle Falls State Park
- Rifle Gap State Park
- Staunton State Park
- Vega State Park
Wednesday, May 13
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park*
- Crawford State Park
Thursday, May 14
- Boyd Lake State Park
- St. Vrain State Park
- John Martin Reservoir State Park
Friday, May 15
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park*
- Lake Pueblo State Park
- Lory State Park
- Navajo State Park
- Ridgway State Park
Monday, May 18
- Larimer County campgrounds
