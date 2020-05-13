Here are the Colorado campgrounds reopening this month

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will begin working to reopen campgrounds at state parks this week phasing in available sites by park in coordination with counties.

Polis is asking that campers be very mindful that camping today may look very different from what people might be used to.



Coloradans looking to camp must make a reservation at cpwshop.com.

Here is a list of campgrounds with their respective reopening dates:

Tuesday, May 12

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Fremont County campgrounds only)

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Eleven Mile State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline State Park

Jackson Lake State Park

James M. Robb CO River State Park Island Acres

James M. Robb CO River State Park Fruita

Mancos State Park

Mueller State Park

North Sterling State Park

Rifle Falls State Park

Rifle Gap State Park

Staunton State Park

Vega State Park

Wednesday, May 13

Support Local Journalism Donate



Cheyenne Mountain State Park*

Crawford State Park

Thursday, May 14

Boyd Lake State Park

St. Vrain State Park

John Martin Reservoir State Park

Friday, May 15

Golden Gate Canyon State Park*

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lory State Park

Navajo State Park

Ridgway State Park

Monday, May 18

Larimer County campgrounds

Read more via 9news.com.