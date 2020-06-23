Here’s who Gov. Polis just named to sit on the new, full-time panel regulating Colorado oil and gas

The full-time oil and gas commission that will handle the development of some of the most controversial regulations mandated by the legislature in 2019, was announced Monday by Gov. Jared Polis.

The five-member commission, which takes over July 1, will replace the nine-member, volunteer body that has been working for the last year on regulations required by Senate Bill 181. That law seeks to toughen oversight of the industry, give local governments more control and change the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

“These new appointees will build upon the progress the volunteer commission has made thus far, and the professionalization of these roles is an important step for streamlining the process and increasing regulatory efficiency in Colorado,” Polis said in a statement.

Jeff Robbins, who had been COGCC director for last year, will become chairman of the new full-time commission. A move, he said, that will free him from administrative duties to focus on “vision and goals.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.