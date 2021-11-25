He’s been building a castle in the Colorado mountains for over 50 years. So what happens next?

Castle builder Jim Bishop, even at age 78, continues to work daily on Bishop Castle near Rye on Nov. 16, 2021. Bishop has spent over 50 years building his castle.

Helen H. Richardson

RYE — Jim Bishop shuffled slowly out onto the rickety metal bridge high atop the signature castle he’s been building in southern Colorado for more than half a century.

His back hunched, the wind whipping. Bishop stopped near the end of the bridge that leads to nowhere. He turned, grabbing the iron railing. A wry smile appeared on his face as he shook the bridge back and forth, his slight frame swaying in the cool mountain breeze.

“If I built it,” Bishop said, “I can sure walk on it.”

At 77, Bishop still has a wild side to him — the kind of attitude that tells you to keep building a castle in the middle of nowhere by hand and by yourself since 1969.

But what happens when the king of the castle can no longer rule?

Bishop Castle, one of Colorado’s quirkiest roadside attractions, is in the midst of a transitional period after decades of autocratic rule — a bridge without a clear destination.

