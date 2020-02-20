Hickenlooper has likely secured his spot on the U.S. Senate primary ballot. But will the Democratic base embrace him?

John Hickenlooper, in addition to petitioning onto the ballot, is also going through Colorado’s caucus process. That could reveal how the Democratic Party is feeling about his candidacy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

John Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper on Wednesday likely secured his spot on Colorado’s 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary ballot, turning in thousands of signatures — about a month earlier than necessary — to ensure he is part of the June election.

But the two-term former governor still faces a test in the form of the the state’s caucuses next month, an alternate ballot-access process, where he is trying to gain enough support from the Democratic base to fend off rival candidates.

Hickenlooper needed to turn in 1,500 signatures collected from registered voters in each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office by March 17 to qualify for the ballot.

His campaign on Wednesday said it submitted over 2,000 signatures from each congressional district to give it enough cushion to ensure he qualifies. Hickenlooper’s staffers boasted that they collected the signatures earlier than campaigns traditionally do.

“This is such a big step to go out and get thousands of signatures from all across the state,” Hickenlooper told reporters. “People are fired up.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

