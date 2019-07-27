Hiker airlifted after experiencing medical emergency near Quandary Peak

A Flight For Life helicopter lands at the intersection of Colorado Highway 9 and Blue Lakes Road to airlift a hiker who experienced a medical emergency while attempting to summit Quandary Peak on Friday, July 26. Courtesy of Summit County Rescue Group



The Summit County Rescue Group is reporting the medical evacuation of an elderly man who experienced a medical emergency while attempting to summit Quandary Peak on Friday morning.

Rescue group spokesman Charles Pitman said a call went out at 10:22 a.m. Friday to provide medical assistance to a hiker who fell ill on the Quandary Peak trail. The man, believed to be in his early 70s, was about 1,000 feet below the Quandary Peak summit. Pitman said the hiker was a person from out of state who was attempting to climb his first 14er.

Pitman said several good Samaritans escorted the hiker down the mountain and to the trailhead in order to get him closer to Colorado Highway 9. A Flight For Life helicopter landed at the intersection of Highway 9 and Blue Lakes Road and airlifted the man to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center for treatment.

Eight members of the rescue group escorted the hiker’s wife safely down the mountain.

His condition is unknown at this time.