How Colorado will run an election amid the coronavirus and what it means for the June primary

The polling center at the Denver elections office downtown includes signs encouraging voters to maintain social distancing on June 17, 2020. The poll workers are also sitting behind plexiglass dividers. (John Frank, The Colorado Sun)

John Frank, The Colorado Sun

The start of early in-person voting this week in Colorado marks a key test for officials across the state on how to conduct an election in the middle of a pandemic.

The June 30 statewide primary will serve as a trial run for the all-important November election and offer clues about whether the emergency public health rules issued by Secretary of State Jena Griswold will make voters comfortable enough to cast ballots.

Colorado is a mail-ballot state and the vast majority — 97% or more — of voters return ballots or drop them at approved locations. But that still means each election thousands of people still head to the polls to touch a screen or bubble in a circle for their favored candidates.

The county clerks who oversee elections are encouraging voters to drop off their ballots — it’s too late to mail them, officials advise — and some are making extra accommodations to help encourage social distancing, temperature checks, face coverings and other prevention measures amid the coronavirus.

