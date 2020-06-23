How Colorado will run an election amid the coronavirus and what it means for the June primary
The start of early in-person voting this week in Colorado marks a key test for officials across the state on how to conduct an election in the middle of a pandemic.
The June 30 statewide primary will serve as a trial run for the all-important November election and offer clues about whether the emergency public health rules issued by Secretary of State Jena Griswold will make voters comfortable enough to cast ballots.
Colorado is a mail-ballot state and the vast majority — 97% or more — of voters return ballots or drop them at approved locations. But that still means each election thousands of people still head to the polls to touch a screen or bubble in a circle for their favored candidates.
The county clerks who oversee elections are encouraging voters to drop off their ballots — it’s too late to mail them, officials advise — and some are making extra accommodations to help encourage social distancing, temperature checks, face coverings and other prevention measures amid the coronavirus.
