If Congress doesn’t raise the tobacco-purchasing age to 21, Colorado lawmakers next year will try to

Congress could soon pass bipartisan legislation raising the age to purchase tobacco products across the U.S. to 21 from 18.

But if the proposal grinds to a halt in the slow-moving gears of Washington, a pair of Democratic state lawmakers are poised to ensure the change happens in Colorado.

State Sen. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village and state Rep. Kyle Mullica of Northglenn are planning to introduce a bill that would raise the minimum age required to purchase any tobacco products in the state to 21. They see it as a way to curb Colorado’s teen-vaping crisis and eliminate the patchwork of cities and counties in the state — like Denver and Summit County — that have already increased the threshold age for tobacco-buying.

“It creates a standard across the entire state,” Bridges said. “It means that folks in Denver can’t just drive to the county line to buy whatever they want to buy.”

Nineteen states, the District of Columbia, and more than 500 local governments have already raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.