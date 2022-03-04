Ikon raises pass prices for next season, adds 3 new ski destinations

A long line forms around midday at the Silver Queen Gondola on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Aspen Mountain.

Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company revealed prices for next season’s Ikon Pass products on Thursday, along with announcing the addition of three new destinations.

New to the Ikon Pass lineup will be the glamorous Chamonix-Mont Blanc Valley in France, which lies in the shadow of the tallest peak in the Alps, along with Sun Valley, Idaho, and Snowbasin, Utah.

The adult price for an Ikon Pass will be $1,079, $80 more than last year, while the cost of an adult Ikon Base Pass will be $769, an increase of $40. Renewing pass-holders will get a $100 discount for the Ikon Pass and a $50 discount for the Ikon Base Pass. Nurses, military members and college students can buy discounted passes with the Ikon Pass priced at $769 and the Ikon Base Pass at $569.

The price for four-day session passes will be $419. Ikon is adding two-day and three-day “session passes” for next season, priced at $249 and $349, respectively.

