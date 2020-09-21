In first appearance after Ginsburg’s death, Gardner declines to say when justice should be replaced

Forty-five days before the fight of his political life, and one day after being thrust into a national spotlight by the death of a Supreme Court justice, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner addressed the high court’s vacancy for the first time Saturday but declined to say whether President Donald Trump should be able to choose the next justice.

“I hope that before the politics begins — because there will be plenty of time for that — that we have some time for this country to reflect on the legacy of a great woman who rose to our nation’s highest court and the work that she has done for this nation, whether you agree or not,” the Republican senator told Club 20, a Western Slope business group.

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday set the stage for what promises to be a contentious fight over who to replace her with — and when.

Four years ago, Gardner said that a Supreme Court vacancy in February 2016 should not be filled by President Barack Obama because the Democrat was in his final year as president: “I think we’re too close to the election. The president who is elected in November should be the one who makes this decision,” Gardner said then.

Read more via The Denver Post.