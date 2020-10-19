In-person voting begins Monday for Colorado residents

Eagle County voters faces a whopper of a ballot this year.

It’s a tradition fast fading in Colorado elections, but the act of venturing out to the polls and squeezing into a booth to cast a vote is still a cherished — and for some voters — critical option in their exercise of democracy.

For Savannah Timme, who just moved to Denver from California, it was the easiest way to register to vote in Colorado and fill out this fall’s lengthy ballot filled out at one place and at one time. She cast her ballot last week at the McNichols Civic Center Building downtown, which opened a week early to accommodate super-eager voters.

Starting Monday, polling places (or Voter Service and Polling Centers, in the vernacular of elections officials) will open across the state to give voters the chance to record in person their preferences on national, state and local races and issues.

“I enjoy doing it in person,” Timme said. “I’ve always voted in person and you can see the ballot going right into the box. You know 1,000% it’s counted.”

Monday is also the day Colorado’s 383 election drop boxes must start accepting ballots from voters.

