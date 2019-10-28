Independence Pass closes for the season, earliest in nine years

The summit sign for Independence Pass sticks up from the snow. Karin Teague/Courtesy photo



The snowstorm that blew in Sunday night and Monday morning was enough of a winter blast to close Independence Pass for the season on the earliest date in nine years, a spokesperson said.

“It was getting very difficult for our crews to keep up with the amount of snowfall on the Pass,” said Lisa Schwantes, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “Once that happens … it’s safer to just call it so we closed it for the season.”

The decision to close the Pass on the Aspen and Twin Lakes sides was made about 7:45 a.m., she said. It’s the earliest closing since 2011.

Independence Pass closed Nov. 5 last year, Schwantes said. It generally reopens the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend.