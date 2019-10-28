Independence Pass closes for the season, earliest in nine years
The snowstorm that blew in Sunday night and Monday morning was enough of a winter blast to close Independence Pass for the season on the earliest date in nine years, a spokesperson said.
“It was getting very difficult for our crews to keep up with the amount of snowfall on the Pass,” said Lisa Schwantes, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “Once that happens … it’s safer to just call it so we closed it for the season.”
The decision to close the Pass on the Aspen and Twin Lakes sides was made about 7:45 a.m., she said. It’s the earliest closing since 2011.
Independence Pass closed Nov. 5 last year, Schwantes said. It generally reopens the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend.
Teachers union, Eagle County Schools agree to dump performance pay bonus structure
Local schools have returned to their salary roots, abandoning a performance-pay bonus system and returning to pay increases based on seniority and training.