Injured speed flyer rescued from Peak 6 in Breckenridge

Summit County Rescue Group members, along with Flight for Life and nearby good Samaritans, worked to evacuate an injured speed flyer on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Photo from Summit County Rescue Group

The Summit County Rescue Group, Flight for Life and a group of good Samaritans helped to rescue an injured speed flyer at Breckenridge Ski Resort Saturday, June 12.

At about 8:15 a.m., members of the rescue group were dispatched to the top of Peak 6, near the top of the Kensho chairlift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, on a report of an injured speed flyer, according to a release from the group. Speed flying is a sport similar to paragliding that uses a smaller wing designed for descending slopes rather than ascending.

Three individuals, two men and a woman, hiked up the trail from Copper Mountain Resort. The two men descended on the Copper Mountain side. The woman crashed while attempting a barrel role, and she sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Flight for Life dropped two emergency medical workers near the scene of the accident. They joined members of the Summit County Rescue Group and evacuated the woman to a landing zone about three-fourths of a mile below the crash site. Of note, another group of paragliders and hikers — including two emergency room doctors — witnessed the crash and helped rescue workers evacuate the woman.

Flight for Life flew the woman to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

The Summit County Rescue Group continues to deal with ever-increasing call volumes. Saturday’s rescue represented the 85th call this year, compared with just 54 at this time in 2020, according to the group. There have been at least 17 calls so far this month.

The rescue group is asking all recreationists to be prepared before heading into the backcountry. Backcountry users should always check weather forecasts and carry essential items like extra clothing, food and water, navigation tools, sun protection, a light source, whistle, first aid kit, materials to build a fire, and a repair kit for gear and equipment.