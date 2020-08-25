Is your throat scratchy from Colorado’s wildfire smoke or coronavirus? Here’s how to tell.

The sky is orange over Edwards Tuesday, Sept. 5, from Beaver Creek Point in Avon. The haziness is from smoke from a plethera of wildfires around the west. The particles in the air turn the sky a vibrant orange and yellow.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The haze that’s blocking out the mountains, blue sky and even the sun across much of Colorado is full of tiny particles that are about 1/30th the width of a human hair.

They’re coming from the “biomass combustion” of wildfires in Colorado and California, and they’re so small that a mask will not stop them from going down our throats and deep into our lungs. Once there, they settle into the air sacs that get oxygen to the bloodstream.

The fine particulate matter is the reason the air quality in Denver has been worse even than Los Angeles and New York, Beijing and Kolkata, India.

Every day for going on two weeks, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has placed the Front Range on an “action day alert,” meaning the particulate matter and ozone in the air is unhealthy to breathe. The worst of the air stretches from Douglas County on the south end to Larimer County up north.

It means even healthy people should limit their time outside. And people with asthma, other respiratory diseases or cardiovascular issues should pretty much stay inside with the windows shut and the air conditioning turned on, health officials said Monday.

