‘It gets a lot easier’: Colorado man who quarantined in China for months gives advice

YINCHUAN, Ningxia — Last time we spoke with Alexi Grojean, he’d only been in quarantine for three weeks.

At that point, he used his Instagram account to educate and entertain people with a close-up look at the extreme social distancing life. But now Americans are turning to him for different reasons.

As more of the U.S. is issued stay-at-home orders, including all of Colorado, people are reaching out to Grojean for advice on how he lasted so long spending most of his time in his Yinchuan apartment. “People are reaching out to me like crazy,” Grojean said.

Grojean’s 12,500 Instagram followers used to be regaled by his pictures and stories of empty streets and sidewalks in the Chinese province he lives in. Videos used to show people in Hazmat suits walking around outside his apartment and commentary from Grojean about fears of running out of coffee.

Now, life in China is getting back to normal. The government is lifting restricting in Hubei Province where the coronvirus outbreak started and people there who were under lockdown for the last two months can now leave. The lockdown in Wuhan is scheduled to be lifted April 8.

Read more via 9News.