Jason Crow, a surprise pick for Trump impeachment prosecutor, brings a soldier’s-eye view

When U.S. Rep. Jason Crow began his opening remarks in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Jan. 22, he did not talk first about abuse of power, or obstruction of Congress, or the Constitution, or even the president.

Instead, he talked about Oleksandr Markiv.

Markiv, a Ukrainian soldier, died defending his country last year from Russian-backed militiamen, cut down by shrapnel from a mortar attack, as told by the Los Angeles Times. He was 38 years old.

Crow, an Aurora Democrat, argued his case to senators and the American people that the president of the United States committed high crimes and misdemeanors in a trial that’s nearing the end of its second — and possibly final — week. In his time on the floor, he returned often to the stories of soldiers — Markiv, his fellow Ukrainian countrymen, the 68,000 American troops stationed in Europe, and a retired Army Ranger named Jason Crow.

“His military experience has made it possible to communicate the immense significance of the withholding of military aid to a nation at war in a way that is plainly heartfelt and impactful,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and the lead impeachment manager.

