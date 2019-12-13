Joe Neguse votes for both Trump impeachment articles; Ken Buck votes against
WASHINGTON — Two Coloradans on the House Judiciary Committee split Friday on the most historic vote of their congressional careers: whether to impeach President Donald Trump.
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, voted in favor of both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, voted against both.
The two articles each were passed by a party-line vote of 23-17 and sent to the full U.S. House for a vote next week that could make Trump the third president in American history to be impeached.
“Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States presidential election,” states the first article of impeachment, for abuse of power.
