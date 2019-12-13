Joe Neguse votes for both Trump impeachment articles; Ken Buck votes against

Patrick Semansky, Pool, The Associated Press Member of the committee work during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump impeachment goes to full House after Judiciary panel approves charges of abuse of power, obstruction of Congress.



WASHINGTON — Two Coloradans on the House Judiciary Committee split Friday on the most historic vote of their congressional careers: whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, voted in favor of both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, voted against both.

The two articles each were passed by a party-line vote of 23-17 and sent to the full U.S. House for a vote next week that could make Trump the third president in American history to be impeached.

“Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States presidential election,” states the first article of impeachment, for abuse of power.

Read more via The Denver Post.