Joel Gratz to give free talk Friday in Silverthorne

OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz speaks about the snow forecast for ski season in Colorado on Nov. 9, 2018, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com



FRISCO — Startup Weekend Breck, an event that aimed to give aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their ideas, has been canceled for 2019. Originally set to run from Dec. 6-8, the event was called off because of conflicts with other holiday events and festivities, according to spokeswoman Amy Kemp.

The Friday, Dec. 6, talk with Joel Gratz from OpenSnow, a ski-focused forecasting and reporting website, is still on, and now it’s free. The talk now will be in conjunction with Silverthorne’s December First Friday event and will begin at 6 p.m. at Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave. in Silverthorne. Gratz also will be at the Silverthorne tree lighting ceremony at 5:20 p.m. to kick off the festivities with Mayor Anne Marie Sandquist.

