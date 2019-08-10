Judge awards Walker Stapleton money he paid signature-gathering firm after wrongdoing allegations threatened his campaign

Walker Stapleton, the 2018 Republican nominee for Colorado governor, speaks at the Pro15 candidate debates in Weld County on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (Jacob Paul, Special to The Colorado Sun)



Political consulting firm Kennedy Enterprises must return about $235,000 it earned gathering signatures intended to get 2018 Republican gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton on the primary ballot, a Denver District Court judge ruled on Friday

Stapleton sued the signature-gathering firm after fraud allegations about the more than 21,000 signatures Kennedy collected at a cost of $11 a signature nearly derailed his campaign.

Judge Morris B. Hoffman found that Kennedy, a longtime fixture in Colorado’s GOP campaign circles, breached its contract with Stapleton by failing to adequately investigate claims that one of the people gathering the signatures had done so unlawfully.

“It’s clear to me that Mr. Kennedy had a positive duty” to do more than what he did, Hoffman said of Daniel Kennedy, who owns and operates the firm.

