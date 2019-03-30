 Juvenile skier who passed away at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified as 10-year-old from Florida | VailDaily.com

Juvenile skier who passed away at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified as 10-year-old from Florida

Colorado | March 30, 2019

Summit Daily Staff Report
The juvenile skier who passed away while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week has been identified as a 10-year-old girl from Destin, Florida, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. The girl’s name has been withheld as a courtesy to her family.

The juvenile skier who passed away while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week has been identified as a 10-year-old girl from Destin, Florida, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. The girl’s name has been withheld as a courtesy to her family.

Regan Wood, Summit County’s Coroner, said the manner of death was accidental, and caused by blunt force trauma injuries. The girl’s death represents the seventh skiing fatality in Summit County so far this season.

Colorado
Dry Lake Motocross Park prepares for first full season

Dry Lake Motocross Park prepares for first full season

March 29, 2019

The juvenile skier who passed away while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week has been identified as a 10-year-old girl from Destin, Florida, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. The girl’s name has...

See more