Juvenile skier who passed away at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified as 10-year-old from Florida

The juvenile skier who passed away while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week has been identified as a 10-year-old girl from Destin, Florida, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. The girl’s name has been withheld as a courtesy to her family.