Juvenile skier who passed away at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified as 10-year-old from Florida
Summit Daily Staff Report
The juvenile skier who passed away while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week has been identified as a 10-year-old girl from Destin, Florida, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. The girl’s name has been withheld as a courtesy to her family.
Regan Wood, Summit County’s Coroner, said the manner of death was
Colorado
Dry Lake Motocross Park prepares for first full season
The juvenile skier who passed away while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week has been identified as a 10-year-old girl from Destin, Florida, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. The girl’s name has...