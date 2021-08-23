Keeler: Drew Lock conspiracy theories? Don’t go there, Broncos Country

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock drops back under pressure from the Seahawks' Jarrod Hewitt during the first half Saturday in Seattle.

John Froschauer/AP

Just like he directed Damarea Crockett, Lock’s college teammate at Missouri, to muff the exchange on 3rd-and-2 at the Seattle 6.

Just like he made Pat Shurmur shelve the sexy play-action stuff whenever Lock went into the contest.

Are we so married to Team Drew or Team Teddy, after two preseason routs, that we’re putting on tinfoil hats and pointing fingers?

Hey, Lock made some fine throws in relief of Teddy Bridgewater late Saturday night. That flip to Seth Williams at midfield — escaping the rush to the left while pitching with your right hand — was a thing of improvisational beauty.

Dude also fumbled twice. He was iffy in the red zone. Again.

