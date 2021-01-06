Ken Buck asks Trump to address nation, but doesn’t blame president for U.S. Capitol riot

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, and others shelter in the U.S. House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said he’d like President Donald Trump to address the nation and ask for an end to rioting Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, but that he doesn’t blame the president for inciting the demonstrations.

“I was a prosecutor for 25 years. When people do stupid things, the people that do those things are responsible,” Buck told The Colorado Sun during a brief interview on Wednesday. “The president didn’t order anybody to do this. This is a country that welcomes protest — peaceful protest. I don’t blame the president at all for this.”

Buck, who is also chairman of the Colorado GOP, spoke to The Sun from a safe location that he and his staff had been evacuated to after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as federal lawmakers were set to sign off on the Electoral College results. Buck is the only one of the three Republicans in Colorado’s congressional delegation that wasn’t set to challenge the outcome of the November election.

“I hope that this de-escalates quickly,” Buck said. “I hope that the president addresses the nation and asks for the protests to be disbanded and I really hope that nobody is hurt by all of this. I fear that some people will be hurt.”

CNN is reporting that people were hurt at the Capitol.

