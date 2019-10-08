Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin continue to pump out snow over the weekend

Courtesy Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area



FRISCO — It has been a weekend of low temperatures, and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort are taking advantage to stay in the race to open.

This morning we discovered a pair of Great Caped Snowmaking Techs, as they emerge from their season of hibernation and greet the new day in their natural habitat!



This morning we discovered a pair of Great Caped Snowmaking Techs, as they emerge from their season of hibernation and greet the new day in their natural habitat!

A-Basin called Friday their “best night yet” in a Twitter post. According to A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth’s blog, the wet-bulb temperature was down to 20 degrees.

“I think we went beyond just test mode and really made some snow. While I can’t call the snow piles or whales yet, we have moved beyond just white spots on the ground,” Henceroth wrote.

Henceroth pointed out that A-Basin has a full reservoir and good streamflow, meaning water supply isn’t limiting their snowmaking. Snow guns ran until noon Saturday, according to Henceroth. Sunday morning, A-Basin reported another great night of snowmaking.

While temperatures are forecast to be a bit higher during the next few days, real snow is expected to blanket the basin Thursday, and temperatures in the negatives are forecast for the days following that.

Over at nearby Keystone, the resort is hyping up its Keystone Kickoff.

While Keystone hasn’t announced an official opening day date, the resort has invested in new, high efficiency snowmaking equipment this year, all in an effort to open earlier. The resort also posted pictures on social media channels of continued snowmaking over the weekend.

Keystone also has snow on Thursday and subsequent negative temperatures in their forecast, keeping the two ski areas neck-and-neck in the race to open.