Kristi Burton Brown elected as next Colorado GOP chair, vows to bring “a new generation of leadership”

Kristi Burton Brown was selected Saturday as the next chair of the Colorado GOP, vowing to bring a “new generation of leadership” to an embattled state Republican Party.

“Republicans are facing the battle of our lives,” she said in a speech before her win.

Burton Brown, 33, is the first woman to lead the Colorado GOP since the 1970s. Burton Brown takes over a Colorado GOP that has less power in the state than it has had in more than eight decades.

Only one Republican holds statewide office: Heidi Ganahl, who won an at-large University of Colorado Board of Regents seat in 2016. “It is not easy to be a Republican in Colorado right now,” Ganahl, who is seen as a possible 2022 challenger to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, said on Saturday. “… I know that we are all very worried that Colorado is lost for good.”

Burton Brown beat out four other candidates for the job, including former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler, communications consultant Jonathan Lockwood and past congressional candidates Rich Mancuso and Casper Stockham.

