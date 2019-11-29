Late night chimney fire damages Silt home

Colorado River Fire Rescue firefighters respond to a Silt chimney fire Monday.

Provided

Firefighters were able to keep a blaze in a wood-burning chimney from spreading further in a home near Silt late Monday evening.

“At 11:44 p.m. last night crews were called to a chimney fire at a home in Silt,” Colorado River Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The fire started after the chimney got too hot, but crews extinguished the fire quickly, and the damage was only on the outside of the house, said Maria Pina, Colorado River Fire Rescue spokesperson.

“The damage to the house was exterior, the family wasn’t even displaced,” Pina said.

At 11:44 p.m. last night crews were called to a chimney fire at a home in Silt. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire… Posted by Colorado River Fire Rescue on Tuesday, November 26, 2019



Pina said the family was able to stay in the home and that they had just cleaned their chimney before the start of the season.

“Luckily they just had their chimney cleaned, or it could have been much worse,” Pina said.

Firefighters recommend cleaning chimneys of wood-burning stoves once every year.

CRFR sent a ladder truck, water tender and a command vehicle, with 12 firefighters in total.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.