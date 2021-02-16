Lauren Boebert challenger Kerry Donovan doesn’t live in the district she wants to represent — but that could change

A leading Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District lives and votes in the 2nd Congressional District, public records show.

State Sen. Kerry Donovan, one of four Democrats competing to face U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year, lives at a Vail condominium, which is within the 2nd District and a few miles east of the 3rd. Voter registration records maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office show she lives at the condo, as does an affidavit Donovan signed upon becoming a 2018 state Senate candidate.

Under the U.S. Constitution, members of the U.S. House of Representatives do not have to live in the district they represent, but candidates who live outside the district are often criticized for doing so. Jon Ossoff of Georgia was dogged during a 2017 U.S. House race for living outside the district he was running in; he lost that election but won a U.S. Senate contest last month.

Donovan announced her congressional candidacy Feb. 4 and was asked that day by The Denver Post whether she lives in the 3rd District. She responded, “My ranch is in the 3rd.”

Donovan’s family has owned the Copper Bar Ranch near Edwards for several decades. State records show the business is registered in Vail — in the 2nd District — but located in the 3rd. Eagle County property records show Donovan and her family members co-own the ranch, where Donovan works, along with another property in the 3rd District. Donovan also owns two condos in Vail, in the 2nd District.

