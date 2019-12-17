Man dies at Keystone of suspected medical condition

FRISCO — A 65-year-old man died from a suspected medical condition Monday morning at Keystone Resort.

The man, who is from Golden, was found unconscious and not breathing on an advanced trail at Dercum Mountain, according to news releases from Keystone and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

After Keystone ski patrol initially responded, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at about 11:50 a.m. and reported there were no visible signs of trauma.

The man was transported to Keystone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. It is suspected that the man died of a “serious medical incident,” according to Keystone officials.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family has been notified. The Summit County coroner will investigate the cause of death.

