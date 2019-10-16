Man drives off Independence Pass in new truck pulling trailer

A man driving a new truck and pulling a motorcycle on a trailer drove off the side of Highway 82 near the Independence Pass winter closure gate Saturday morning, an official said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man was not injured in the single-vehicle accident where the 2019 Chevrolet truck went down an embankment or a ravine, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, he said. The vehicles had been towed back up to the road.