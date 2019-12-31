Man falls from lift at Steamboat Resort after medical incident

Skiers congregate around the base of the Sunshine Express Lift at Steamboat Resort on March 23, 2007.

Brian Ray

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man was transported to the hospital late Monday morning after falling from a ski lift at Steamboat Resort, according to resort officials.

A 21-year-old man was riding on the Sunshine Express Lift shortly before noon when he suffered a seizure, according to Loryn Duke, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.’s director of communications. He then slipped through the chair’s safety bar and fell to the ground.

The fall was about 25 to 30 feet, according to emergency officials. The man was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, though officials said he had no health complaints.

The Sunshine Lift is a high-speed quad located on the southwest slope of the mountain transporting people to Sunshine Peak.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.