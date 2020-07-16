Man found dead in gas station bathroom at Aspen Village

A 28-year-old man was found dead Wednesday evening in the bathroom of the gas station at Aspen Village, and authorities are investigating the cause of death, an official said Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive man who had been in the bathroom for 20 to 30 minutes, said Alex Burchetta, director of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy who drove out to the gas station was unable to get a response from the man and, with the manager’s consent, broke down the door and found the man unconscious on the floor, he said.

The deputy attempted resuscitation efforts, but was unsuccessful, Burchetta said. No other information about the condition of the body or the scene was available Thursday morning, and he did not know if the man was local or a visitor.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, and Burchetta said more information should be available after noon Thursday.

The gas station — known as the Woody Creek Station — remained closed Thursday as deputies continued to preserve the scene for investigation, Burchetta said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.