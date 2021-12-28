Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
These are among 14 new state laws that activate in the new year
Among the roughly 500 bills Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021, 14 go into effect on New Year’s Day.
They concern a wide range of people and topics, from marijuana purchasing to driving rights for the poor to legal recourse for victims of child sex abuse.
Here’s a look at some of the most impactful new Colorado laws as of Jan. 1, 2022:
Driver’s license suspensions
In July, Colorado became the 16th state to ban driver’s license suspensions for people who have outstanding court debt. The law, HB21-1314, is in part a result of Denver Post reporting and it means that tens of thousands of Coloradans can win back their driving privileges. These are people whose driving rights were taken away not for dangerous traffic offenses, but because they owed a court money for something unrelated to driving.
