Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1

Jessica George tries to find help along the main street of Simla, Colorado, after her ATV broke down on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The state suspended George’s driver’s license over unpaid court debts, as it has done for thousands of other Coloradans.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Among the roughly 500 bills Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021, 14 go into effect on New Year’s Day.

They concern a wide range of people and topics, from marijuana purchasing to driving rights for the poor to legal recourse for victims of child sex abuse.

Here’s a look at some of the most impactful new Colorado laws as of Jan. 1, 2022:

Driver’s license suspensions

In July, Colorado became the 16th state to ban driver’s license suspensions for people who have outstanding court debt. The law, HB21-1314, is in part a result of Denver Post reporting and it means that tens of thousands of Coloradans can win back their driving privileges. These are people whose driving rights were taken away not for dangerous traffic offenses, but because they owed a court money for something unrelated to driving.

