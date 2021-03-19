MeatOut or Meat In? Colorado governor’s pro-plant proclamation sparks dueling events Saturday

Cattle at Chico Basin Ranch congregate near a watering hole on the ranch on April 25 in Hanover. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ranchlands Foundation at Chico Basin Ranch is in the process of donating thousands of pounds of local beef for needy families in Colorado.

Meats vs. plant-based foods go head-to-head in Colorado on Saturday in a pair of dueling symbolic gestures after Gov. Jared Polis’s designation of the date as MeatOut Day sparked outrage and a competing Meat In Day declaration from beef boosters.

The controversy began at the end of February when Polis issued the formal government proclamation for March 20, noting that plant-based diets better protect the environment and that more people are cutting meat consumption as a way to lessen animal cruelty.

Colorado ranchers and other agricultural organizations responded by declaring the rival meat-centric day in opposition, with 26 counties signing on.

