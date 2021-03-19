MeatOut or Meat In? Colorado governor’s pro-plant proclamation sparks dueling events Saturday
State’s beef producers “felt very attacked” by governor’s embrace of meatlessness on March 20
Laura Studley
The Denver Post
Meats vs. plant-based foods go head-to-head in Colorado on Saturday in a pair of dueling symbolic gestures after Gov. Jared Polis’s designation of the date as MeatOut Day sparked outrage and a competing Meat In Day declaration from beef boosters.
The controversy began at the end of February when Polis issued the formal government proclamation for March 20, noting that plant-based diets better protect the environment and that more people are cutting meat consumption as a way to lessen animal cruelty.
Colorado ranchers and other agricultural organizations responded by declaring the rival meat-centric day in opposition, with 26 counties signing on.