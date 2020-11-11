Meet two Colorado women who answered the call to serve their country during wartime

Martha Baker, 92, poses for the portrait at the open space in Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday. Nov. 10, 2020. Baker served in the Army Nurse Corps from 1951 to 1971 and retired as a lieutenant colonel. She served overseas, including in Vietnam in 1970.

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post

To hear Leila Allen Morrison tell it, she never felt scared even as gunfire erupted near her Army hospital tent in France in 1944 as she treated wounded soldiers.

“I made my peace with the Lord before I went. I knew if anything happened, which it could have, I was ready to give my life for our freedoms,” Morrison said. “I knew if I was working over a soldier and I was shaking and scared, he wouldn’t have much confidence in that nurse. I didn’t want to do that.”

And to Martha Baker, her work ordering supplies in an Army field hospital north of Saigon during the Vietnam War brought purpose to her already fulfilling life.

“Just to be able to see what we could do to make it easier for the nurses helping the patients… the better treatment prolonged their lives and gave them a chance to go home,” Baker said. “I just felt so useful.”

