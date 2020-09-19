More Colorado fishing holes have closed this year than in the past 10. Anglers are rushing to fill their freezers.

Juan Jiminez comes to Poudre Ponds for the peace. The fish are a bonus.

Jiminez, 47, of Greeley works the graveyard shift stocking shelves at King Soopers. He loves to unwind after work at the pond, so much so that he rarely changes out of his khakis. The pond, in fact, seemed to be the only respite from the coronavirus, as he adjusted to his own fears, a broken economy and wearing an uncomfortable mask for hours at work.

He had fish on his mind when he drove over to the popular Greeley pond on a recent Sunday morning as a fresh sun crept into the sky. Jiminez had just returned from his honeymoon, where fishing was discouraged, so he was eager to cast a line, and he read on Facebook that Colorado Parks and Wildlife had declared an emergency fish salvage.

Salvages are rare, as it means the state is essentially pulling the plug on the fishing spot, but there have been three this summer in northern Colorado, and two of them are because of the punishing drought that’s haunted the state all summer.

The salvage declaration at Poudre Ponds banishes bag limits, meaning anglers can take home as many fish as they want. Jiminez enjoys eating fish from Poudre Ponds, but he also donates some of the bass, bluegill, catfish and trout he catches to others who could use a meal.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.