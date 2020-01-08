More people moving in than out of Colorado by largest margin since 2008

Inbound moves to Colorado last year dominated outbound moves by the largest margin since 2008, according to the 2019 Migration Patterns study from Atlas Van Lines.

Atlas handled 2,309 inbound moves by households to Colorado last year, which is on par with the 2,308 inbound moves measured in 2018. What changed was the number of outbound moves, which fell from 1,899 in 2018 to 1,852 in 2019.

That was enough to tip inbound moves to above 55% of the total, which qualified Colorado as an “inbound” state for the first time since 2008. From 2009-18, the state has been “balanced.”

The states with the highest share of inbound moves last year were Idaho at 62.3%, Washington at 60.5%, North Carolina at 59.3%, and New Mexico at 59%. The states where people are packing up and heading out at the highest rate were New York at 62.7%, West Virginia at 62.5%, South Dakota at 61.7% and Illinois at 61.4%.

It’s worth noting that Atlas is just one of several moving companies available. Also, many young adults starting out travel light and don’t require a moving company. That might explain why Colorado, a top state for relocating millennials, showed as a balanced state despite strong net migration in its favor.

