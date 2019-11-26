More than 1,000 stranded at Denver International Airport overnight
More than 1,000 passengers spent the night at Denver International Airport as a snow storm pummeled the area.
The 1,100 stranded passengers were provided with blankets, baby formula and other items. Concessions remained open throughout the night, said Alex Renteria, DIA spokesperson.
So far on Tuesday there have been 474 cancelled flights and 25 delays.
Flights arrived throughout the night but none have been leaving. Renteria didn’t know what time the airport halted departing traffic.
“We have just seen our first flight take off,” Renteria said at about 7:30 a.m.
Woman who tried to rob two Vail Valley banks pleads guilty in federal court
Karen Hyatt, her fiancé, Craig “Lucky” Dickson, and the couple’s sidekick Christopher Lutz all pleaded guilty in federal court to a springtime bank robbery spree. Sentencing is scheduled for January. All three face up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.