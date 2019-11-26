More than 1,000 stranded at Denver International Airport overnight

More than 1,000 passengers spent the night at Denver International Airport as a snow storm pummeled the area.

The 1,100 stranded passengers were provided with blankets, baby formula and other items. Concessions remained open throughout the night, said Alex Renteria, DIA spokesperson.

So far on Tuesday there have been 474 cancelled flights and 25 delays.

Flights arrived throughout the night but none have been leaving. Renteria didn’t know what time the airport halted departing traffic.

“We have just seen our first flight take off,” Renteria said at about 7:30 a.m.

