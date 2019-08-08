Mudslide temporarily closes main road into Marble on Wednesday

Mudslide from Slate Creek across Gunnison County Road 3 at Marble. Marble Community Facebook page



The main road heading into the small town of Marble was closed earlier Wednesday evening just west of town limits due to a mudslide on Slate Creek.

Gunnison County Road 3 was completely closed in both directions just west of town limits when the slide first occurred a little after 6 p.m.

Marble is located along the Crystal River in the remote north part of the Gunnison County near the Pitkin County line, about 23 miles south of Carbondale.

Slate Creek is just before Serpentine Trail, about a quarter mile west of the Marble town limits, according to Jenny Cutright, spokeswoman for the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District which serves the area and has a fire station there.

The road reopened around 7:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.