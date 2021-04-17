Nearly $1.5 million pours into Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District for Lauren Boebert, Kerry Donovan

The 2022 battle for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat is off to a hot fundraising start with incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert raising about 28% of her entire 2020 take in a mere three months.

The Garfield County Republican raised more than $846,000 from Jan. 1 through March 31, and had more than $842,000 in the bank at the end of the fundraising quarter.

But state Sen. Kerry Donovan, an Eagle County Democrat hoping to win a crowded primary and then unseat Boebert, brought in nearly $644,000 in the two months after declaring her candidacy in early February.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet raised $1.2 million from January through March, replenishing an account depleted by a brief 2020 presidential contest. That gives him a solid financial base from which to launch a 2022 reelection campaign that could decide whether Democrats keep control of Congress.

Thursday’s fundraising deadline at the federal and state levels provides a first glimpse at how 2022 contests are shaping up in Colorado. Bennet and the top four statewide elected officials have yet to draw prominent GOP opponents, nor well-funded Republican opposition, giving them a chance to amass campaign cash.

Read more from Sandra Fish, The Colorado Sun .

