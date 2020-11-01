Nestlé’s plan to pump 65 million gallons of Arkansas River water to Denver for bottling stirs contentious fight

NATHROP — Dozens of Chaffee County residents lined up Thursday to virtually blast a plan by Nestlé Waters North America to pump up to 65 million gallons of groundwater a year out of the Upper Arkansas River Valley for bottling in Denver.

“We don’t need Nestlé to bottle our water and sell it back to us in plastic bottles,” Jennifer Swacina, co-founder of Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, a group formed in opposition to the Nestlé plan, said during the meeting held on Zoom.

The same scene played out in person in 2009, when the world’s largest food and beverage company applied for a permit to drill wells along the banks of the Arkansas River and build a pipeline to a station where up to 25 trucks a day would haul the spring water to a Denver plant for bottling under the Arrowhead brand.

The plan this time around isn’t much different as Nestlé Waters asks Chaffee County for a new 10-year permit. But as the commissioners heard in a three marathon meetings last week, 2020 is a lot different than 2009.

