New Colorado law forbids police from holding undocumented immigrants solely by ICE request

Colorado law enforcement officials are now prohibited from holding undocumented immigrants solely on the basis of a request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed House Bill 1124, one of several pieces of legislation involving immigration he approved. The new law took effect immediately with Polis’ signature.

“It is thrilling. We don’t have words to express what this feels (like),” said Maria Mercedes Garcia, of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, who was involved with negotiations on the bill. “We have been through the experience of not being advised our rights and knowing that others will not pass through these circumstances leaves me speechless. All of our hard work was worth it.”

ICE detainers, or holds, are requests by federal law enforcement to detain immigrants for up to 48 hours beyond their release date if ICE believes they’re undocumented. The additional two days gives ICE agents time to decide whether the individual should be removed from the country.

ICE detainers are controversial and have been successfully challenged in some courts. Some Colorado sheriffs have refused to honor them.

