Oklahoma just agreed to a big settlement with the maker of Oxycontin. Should Colorado do the same?

State lawmaker says the amount Oklahoma received is “absolutely insufficient” to address Colorado’s opioid crisis.

AP photo | AP

Colorado’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of the opioid Oxycontin, has gone largely silent since state Attorney General Phil Weiser took office, and a spokesman for Weiser on Wednesday declined to say whether the office would pursue a settlement.



“We cannot confirm that there are settlement negotiations at this time,” the spokesman, Lawrence Pacheco, wrote in an email.



Earlier this week, Purdue agreed to a $270 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma for the company’s role in helping fuel the opioid crisis there. Oklahoma, like Colorado, is one of at least 36 states that have filed suit against the company in their respective state courts.

There are also more than 1,600 other lawsuits filed by counties and municipalities — including a number from Colorado — that have been transferred to a single federal judge in Cleveland.



Oklahoma announced that most of its settlement dollars would go toward creating a new research institute for studying addiction treatment.



But a Colorado lawmaker said a similar deal here would fall far short of the money needed to address Colorado’s opioid problems.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.