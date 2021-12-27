Omicron spreading ‘like wildfire’ as Colorado COVID hospitalizations tick up

Colorado appears to be headed into another COVID-19 surge, just four weeks after the delta-fueled wave started to break.

Hospitalizations bottomed out on Saturday, with 992 people receiving care for confirmed COVID-19. By Monday afternoon, that had risen to 1,018.

It’s not unusual for hospitalizations to rise slightly after a holiday, as people who put off seeking care start feeling sick enough that they can’t wait any longer. But given how steeply new admissions jumped in recent days, that’s probably not the only factor, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 227 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 on Monday, compared to 66 a week ago.

“Omicron has arrived in Colorado and it’s spreading like wildfire,” she said.

As in previous waves, the percentage of tests coming back positive rose first, followed by new cases and hospital admissions. An average of 12.6% of COVID-19 tests back positive in the week ending Sunday — the highest rate since mid-November 2020. When the positivity rate is that high, it suggests the actual number of cases may be significantly higher than what the state has found.

