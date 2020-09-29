“One of the last of the Greatest Generation”: Colorado woman who volunteered for the Navy in World War II dies at 102

Two sailors with the Naval Reserve from NOSC, Denver, right, fold the American Flag to give to Gayle and Pam Bechtold, left, close family friends of WAVES Navy veteran Rosanna Gravely during a funeral ceremony for her at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Sept. 28, 2020.

Helen H. Richardson, Denver Post

Rosanna H. Gravely was one of the last of her kind — a female World War II veteran — and on Monday she was buried in her uniform at Fort Logan National Cemetery after a short military funeral.

Four people sat on benches as a representative of American Legion Post 103 presided over a service that included a 21-gun salute and taps for the 102-year-old widow, who did not have children or grandchildren.

Two Navy members folded the American flag that draped Gravely’s casket and presented it to the couple who had become her adopted family in Colorado — Gayle and Pam Bechtold.

“She’s one of the last of the Greatest Generation,” Gayle Bechtold said after the service.

It’s difficult to determine whether there are other female World War II Naval veterans living in Colorado. But one thing military historians know is there are not many left anywhere.

